Hong Kong and Vietnam have joined the list of nations that have approved Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for emergency use. Hong Kong has approved 14 Covid-19 vaccines and Vietnam has approved nine vaccines so far, including the Covaxin. The US, UK, Switzerland are the other countries that have approved the Made in India coronavirus vaccine.

The announcement has come a day after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya claimed that 96 nations have recognised India's Covishield and Covaxin. The health minister said the 96 countries include--Canada, the United States of America, Australia, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Belgium, Russia, and Switzerland.

He also informed that over 109 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country. This week, the UK government said Bharat Biotech's Covaxin will be added to its list of approved Covid-19 vaccines for international travellers from November 22. Britain had approved Pune-based Serum Institute's Covishield for travellers in October.

While the US has already allowed Covaxin vaccinated travellers to enter the country from November 8. The World Health Organization granted emergency use approval for Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin on November 3. So far the WHO has approved, authorized, licensed, granted emergency use authorization 24 Covid vaccines.

