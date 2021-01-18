Covid-19 vaccine in India: Deaths not related to vaccination, clarifies govt

“Both the vaccines which have been rolled out in India have been found to be safe by the Drugs Controller General of India’s (DCGI) Expert Committee. It is not known which vaccine ( Covishield or Covaxin ) was given to the people who died. The interim analysis of the Phase 3 trial of AstraZaneca vaccine has been published and there have been no safety concerns. Data analysed of 11 000 participants had one death that too in the control arm. Inactivated vaccines (like the Covaxin) are generally very safe, and unlikely to be related to death. The vaccinations should continue," said Lalit Kant, a scientist and former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).