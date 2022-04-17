Covid-19 vaccine: India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeds 186.51 crore

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Covid-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards. 1,44,161precaution doses have been administered so far
India on Sunday announced that the Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 186.51 Cr (1,86,51,53,593) as per provisional reports by Union Home Ministry till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,27,22,442 sessions, as per the government release.
Additionally, the Covid-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 2.42 Cr (2,42,97,421) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.
Similarly, the Covid-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards. 1,44,161 precaution doses have been administered so far, the government release notified.
Meanwhile, India logged 1,150 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, 175 more than yesterday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. The active cases in the country increased to 11,558 which accounts for 0.03 per cent of the total cases.
During this period, the daily case positivity rate remained 0.31%, a minor drop from what was reported on Saturday (0.32%). However, the weekly positivity rate saw a minor uptick as it currently stands at 0.27%.
As many as 954 Covid patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries jumped to 4,25,08,788 since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. The recovery rate currently is at 98.76%.
According to the Ministry, four fresh deaths have been confirmed as Covid-19 deaths in the last twenty four hours. The death toll rose to 5,21,751.
The country tested 3,65,118 Covid samples in the last 24 hours. The total number of tests conducted so far is 83.18 crore.
As far as the vaccination under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive is concerned, 12,56,533 Covid vaccines were administered during this period taking the cumulative vaccine shots jabbed to 1,86,51,53,593.
