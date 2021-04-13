OPEN APP
Home >News >India >COVID-19 vaccine: India wants Pfizer, Moderna, says VK Paul

India wants Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson to seek licence for their COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible, a senior government official said on Tuesday. "We hope and we invite the vaccine makers such as Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and others...to be ready to come to India as early as possible," Vinod Kumar Paul, a senior government health official, told during the weekly press briefing, reported Bloomberg.

Amid rising number of coronavirus cases in the country, India on Tuesday fast-tracked approvals for foreign-produced COVID-19 vaccines that have been granted emergency use authorisation (EUA) in other countries. This move will help in expanding "the basket of vaccines for domestic use and hasten the pace and coverage of vaccination," ministry of health and family welfare mentioned in a release.

