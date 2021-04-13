Subscribe
Home >News >India >COVID-19 vaccine: India wants Pfizer, Moderna, says VK Paul

COVID-19 vaccine: India wants Pfizer, Moderna, says VK Paul

Niti Aayog member Dr. VK Paul addresses at a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 06:05 PM IST Staff Writer

  • India on Tuesday fast-tracked approvals for foreign-produced COVID-19 vaccines that have been granted emergency use authorisation (EUA) in other countries

India wants Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson to seek licence for their COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible, a senior government official said on Tuesday. "We hope and we invite the vaccine makers such as Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and others...to be ready to come to India as early as possible," Vinod Kumar Paul, a senior government health official, told during the weekly press briefing, reported Bloomberg.

Amid rising number of coronavirus cases in the country, India on Tuesday fast-tracked approvals for foreign-produced COVID-19 vaccines that have been granted emergency use authorisation (EUA) in other countries. This move will help in expanding "the basket of vaccines for domestic use and hasten the pace and coverage of vaccination," ministry of health and family welfare mentioned in a release.

