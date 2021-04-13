COVID-19 vaccine: India wants Pfizer, Moderna, says VK Paul

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India wants Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson to seek licence for their COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible, a senior government official said on Tuesday. "We hope and we invite the vaccine makers such as Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and others...to be ready to come to India as early as possible," Vinod Kumar Paul, a senior government health official, told during the weekly press briefing, reported Bloomberg.

