In line with government's mission Sanjeevani which aims to get medical supplies delivered to the remotest areas of the country with the help of drones, the Indian Army on Saturday used drones to supply booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine to forward troops in snow-bound areas of Jammu and Kashmir .

The video shared by the Indian Army displays a package getting dropped as a line of sight issues don't allow it to land or come lower. The package was well padded for protection.

This comes at a time when the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday informed that there are 2,597 active Covid cases, 4,44,646 total recoveries and 4,746 deaths.

While India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 175.33 Crore (1,75,33,01,956), over 27 lakh (27,47,926) vaccine doses have been administered till Saturday. More than 1.89 crores (1,89,07,829) precaution doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries (HCWs, FLWs and over 60 years) for Covid-19 vaccination have been administered so far.

The ministry also said that over 1.89 crore (1,89,07,829) precaution doses have been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2. The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1. The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

India began administering precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccine to HCWs and FLWs, including personnel deployed for election duty and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10, amid the country witnessing a spike in coronavirus infections fuelled by Omicron variant of the virus.

