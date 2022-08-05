Covid-19 vaccine: Japan approves Covaxin booster dose for travellers2 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2022, 08:30 PM IST
- Bharat Biotech Covid-19 vaccine: In April this year, the country included Covaxin in the list of recognised vaccines
Listen to this article
Japan on Friday approved Bharat Biotech's Covaxin booster dose for travellers. In April this year, the country included the Made-in-India Covid-19 vaccine in the list of recognised vaccines. And, today (August 5), Japan has also approved the booster shot of Covaxin.