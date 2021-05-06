Subscribe
Home >News >India >Covid-19 vaccine: Lakshadweep account for most wastage, followed by Tamil Nadu and Assam

Covid-19 vaccine: Lakshadweep account for most wastage, followed by Tamil Nadu and Assam

Centre has so far provided more than 17.15 crore vaccine doses (17,15,42,410) to states/UTs free of cost.
1 min read . 09:16 PM IST Staff Writer

Manipur recorded 7.44 per cent of vaccine wastage, Haryana recorded 5.72 per cent and Bihar records 4.95 per cent of vaccine wastage

Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu and Assam are among the top-3 states and Union Territories that have reported maximum Covid-19 vaccine wastage in the country, according to the union health ministry.

"Lakshadweep has recorded highest vaccine wastage with 9.76 per cent of vaccine dose being wasted, followed by Tamil Nadu with 8.83 per cent and Assam with 7.70 per cent," the Ministry of Health and Family welfare said.

The ministry added that Manipur recorded 7.44 per cent of vaccine wastage, Haryana recorded 5.72 per cent and Bihar records 4.95 per cent of vaccine wastage.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Kerala for reducing vaccine wastage. "Good to see our healthcare workers and nurses set an example in reducing vaccine wastage. Reducing vaccine wastage is important in strengthening the fight against COVID-19," PM Modi tweeted.

The nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive was started on January 16 for the healthcare workers. The country had launched its third phase of the vaccination drive on May 1 for people aged between 18-44 years.

As per official data, Centre has so far provided more than 17.15 crore vaccine doses (17,15,42,410) to states/UTs free of cost. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages, is 16,26,10,905 doses.

The total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered stands at 16,25,13,339, according to the Union Health Ministry.

India on Thursday reported 4,12,262 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

With this, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in the country has gone up to 2,10,77,410, informed the health ministry on Thursday.

