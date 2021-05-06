Mumbai is set to get seven new drive-in vaccination centres within 24 hours as the city's municipal corporation plans to expedite the inoculation drive.

A drive-in vaccination centre allows people to get a shot of coronavirus vaccine without getting out of their vehicles.

The fresh order came in the wake of chaotic scenes outside the BKC inoculation centre on Wednesday due to overcrowding.

"Since May 1, after the launch of the above 18 years vaccination program, all the CVCs are getting overcrowded and it becomes difficult to maintain social distancing and Covid appropriate behavior," the order said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has directed all the zonal deputy municipal commissioners to set up at least one drive-in centres in each administrative zone within 24 hours on Thursday.

This week only, Mumbai's first drive-in centre was opened in the Dadar area.

According to Mumbai municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, those above 60 years can get vaccinated at drive-in centres only by appointment, and they shall not drive themselves but will be accompanied by an attendant or a driver.

The decision to open more such facilities came after Chahal met with minister Aaditya Thackeray, who is also guardian minister of Mumbai suburban district.

"With regard to the crowding at some of the Vaccination centres and the opening up of more "drive-in" vaccination centres across the city, @mybmc Commissioner Chahal ji and I had a discussion this morning and new guidelines would be released soon," Thackeray tweeted.

Drive-in vaccination centres will be set up in big open grounds -- such as Andheri Sports Club ground, Cooperage, Shivaji Stadium, Oval Maidan, and MIG Ground, Chahal hinted.

As per the BMC, 25,20,634 persons have received coronavirus vaccine jabs, including 5,40,000 who have received both doses, in the city as of Wednesday evening.

Those who want a vaccine dose must register themselves on the Co-WIN portal and book a slot at a vaccination centre of their choice before reaching there, civic officials said.





Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.