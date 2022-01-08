Covid-19 vaccine: New registration not needed for precautionary vaccine dose

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday announced that there is no need for new registration for the beneficiaries of precautionary Covid-19 vaccine dose, said

Additionally, it was highlighted that the precautionary Covid-19 vaccine dose will be given to healthcare and frontline workers, and those over 60 years of age with co-morbidities from January 10.

The eligible population who have taken two doses of Covid-19 vaccine can directly take an appointment or walk-in to any Covid vaccination centre.

"Schedules will be published on January 8. The online appointment facility will also start by Friday evening. Vaccination with onsite appointment starts on January 10," said the Union Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the Centre has already said that the precautionary Covid-19 vaccine dose will be the same vaccine as administered previously in the first two doses.

"Precautionary Covid-19 vaccine dose will be the same vaccine as has been given previously. Those who have received Covaxin will receive Covaxin, those who have received primary two doses of Covishield will receive Covishield," said Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog during media briefing of Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

In another related development, the country has achieved a major milestone in its vaccination programme against Covid-19 as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 150-crore mark on Friday.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya termed it a "historic achievement" made possible because of the relentless hard work of healthcare workers under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

When everyone makes efforts together then any goal can be achieved, Mandaviya said in a tweet in Hindi. On Friday, more than 81 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the country.

The Covid vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore mark on October 21, leading to celebratory events in various parts of the country.

(With inputs from agencies)

