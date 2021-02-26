Covid-19 vaccine: Now, you can choose your vaccination site, says Indian govt

All beneficiaries, regardless of the mode of access, will have to carry any one of the following photo ID document -- Aadhar Card, Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC), Photo ID card specified at the time of registration in case of online registration (if not Aadhar or EPIC), certificate of co-morbidity for citizens in age group of 45 years to 59 years (signed by a registered medical practitioner), employment certificate/ Official Identity Card – (either but with photo and date of birth) for HCWs and FLWs.