OPEN APP
Home >News >India >COVID-19 vaccine: Over 1.22 crore people vaccinated in Maharashtra so far

Mumbai: A total of 1,22,83,050 people have so far received COVID-19 vaccine in Maharashtra, the state government said on Monday.

On Sunday, 1,27,079 beneficiaries received the jabs in 1,515 sessions, an official statement said.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

So far, 10,67,486 health care workers have received their first dose of vaccine, it said, adding that 5,42,627 health care workers have got their second dose.

Similarly, 11,13,691 frontline workers have till now taken the first dose and 3,67,965 of them have been administered the second dose, it said.

So far, 87,86,940 aged above 45 have received their first dose and 4,04,341 have taken their second dose, the statement said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout