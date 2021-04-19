Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >COVID-19 vaccine: Over 1.22 crore people vaccinated in Maharashtra so far

COVID-19 vaccine: Over 1.22 crore people vaccinated in Maharashtra so far

Premium
FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo
1 min read . 03:37 PM IST PTI

  • On Sunday, 1,27,079 beneficiaries received the jabs in 1,515 sessions, an official statement said.

Mumbai: A total of 1,22,83,050 people have so far received COVID-19 vaccine in Maharashtra, the state government said on Monday.

Mumbai: A total of 1,22,83,050 people have so far received COVID-19 vaccine in Maharashtra, the state government said on Monday.

On Sunday, 1,27,079 beneficiaries received the jabs in 1,515 sessions, an official statement said.

TRENDING STORIES See All

On Sunday, 1,27,079 beneficiaries received the jabs in 1,515 sessions, an official statement said.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

So far, 10,67,486 health care workers have received their first dose of vaccine, it said, adding that 5,42,627 health care workers have got their second dose.

Similarly, 11,13,691 frontline workers have till now taken the first dose and 3,67,965 of them have been administered the second dose, it said.

So far, 87,86,940 aged above 45 have received their first dose and 4,04,341 have taken their second dose, the statement said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.