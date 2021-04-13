Referring to currently available COVID vaccines as disease-modifying vaccines, The Indian Council of Medical Research Director General on Tuesday said that after taking both the doses the chances of infection reduces, news agency ANI reported.

He said "You will have to understand that these vaccines are disease-modifying vaccines. After both doses are administered, antibodies develop and chances of infection lower."

"Chances of severe infection and death lower. 85% reduction in chances of hospitalisation after vaccination," he added.

In India, the vaccination drive was initiated on mid-January with health workers and frontline workers being vaccinated in the first two-phases. In the third-phase, people above 60 years of age and those above 45-years with co-morbidities were allowed to get vaccinated. From April 1, the vaccination process has been open for all above 45 year.

Amid an alarming upsurge in Covid-19 cases, India has administered 10,45,28,565 doses of vaccine to beneficiaries through 15,56,361 sessions, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

Among the total include 90,13,289 healthcare workers (HCWs) and 99,96,879 frontline workers (FLWs) who have taken their first dose of the anti-Covid vaccine.

The second dose has so far been administered to 55,24,344 HCWs and 47,95,756 FLWs.

In the next priority group, 4,05,30,321 people above the age of 60 have received their first dose while 19,42,705 have received the second dose. Among people above 45 years, 3,20,46,911 beneficiaries have received the first jab and 6,78,360 have gotten the second too.

"In terms of the number of daily doses administered globally, India continues to remain at the top with an average of 40,55,055 doses administered per day," the ministry said in a statement.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for 'tika utsav' or a mass vaccination drive to be held between April 11 and 14 across the state. He had termed it as the beginning of the another major war against COVID-19. In the last two days, close to 65 lakh people got vaccinated across the country.

(With inputs from agencies)

