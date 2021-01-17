COVID-19 vaccine roll out: Over 400 cases of adverse events reported in 2 days

COVID-19 vaccine roll out: Over 400 cases of adverse events reported in 2 days1 min read . 07:26 PM IST
- Around 2.24 lakh healthcare and frontline workers were inoculated during the first phase of vaccine.
Over 400 cases of adverse event following immunisation were reported in two days after India had commenced the "world's largest vaccination drive" on 16 January, the health ministry said on Saturday. Around 2.24 lakh healthcare and frontline workers were inoculated during the first phase of vaccine.
"447 cases of AEFI (Adverse event following immunization) reported on 16th and 17th January, only three required hospitalisation," the health ministry stated on Saturday. Any untoward medical occurrence which follows immunisation and does not necessarily have a causal relationship with the usage of the vaccine, is known as AEFI, according to World Health Organisation (WHO).
A worker in All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) was admitted to a hospital as he developed an allergic reaction after getting Covaxin shot on Saturday.
"An All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi security guard has developed an allergic reaction after receiving COVID-19 vaccination here on Saturday. He is kept under observation of doctors at the hospital," an AIIMS official said.
He was discharged later.
Updating the states about three hospitalisations, the centre said, "One has been discharged discharged from northern railway hospital, Delhi within 24 hours."
