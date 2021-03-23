The doctors will decide when one should take the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine , Union minister Prakash Javadekar said on Tuesday. "As per the advice by scientists and world scientist bodies, second dose can be administered between fourth and eighth week, particularly for Covishield," he mentioned. The central government on Monday said that the second dose of Covishield can be given up to eight weeks after the first.

“In view of the emerging scientific evidence, the interval between two doses of a specific COVID-19 vaccine i.e. Covishield, has been revisited by National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) and subsequently by National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC) in its 20th meeting. During this meeting the recommendation has been revised to provide 2nd dose of Covishield at 4-8 weeks’ interval after the 1st dose, instead of earlier practiced interval of 4-6 weeks," said the health ministry statement. However, the increased interval does not apply to Covaxin.

The central government had earlier said that the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be given at an interval of 28 days. The "protective levels of antibodies" were generally developed two weeks after receiving the second dose, the ministry had said. India had granted emergency use authorisation to two COVID-19 vaccines — Pune-based Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Ltd’s Covaxin which are being used in the government’s vaccination drive.

People above 45 years old will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination from 1 April, Union minister announced on Tuesday."It has been decided that from 1st April, the vaccine will open for everybody above 45 years of age. We request that all eligible should immediately register and get vaccinated," Javadekar told.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 4.72 crores with 19,65,635 doses being given on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via