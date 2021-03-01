India has started the second phase of nationwide coronavirus vaccination on Monday. Those who are above 60, will be eligible for vaccination in this round. People who are above 45 years age and have co-morbid conditions can also register for COVID-19 vaccine, starting from Monday.

Beneficiaries need to register themselves on Co-WIN portal to get jabs. Those who do not have access to Co-WIN portal can go to the centre and take COVID-19 vaccines. The central government allowed on-site registration for such beneficiaries. However, it will take a week to streamline the walk-in process, the health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday

"A certain number of people can walk-in at the centre. There are many people in the country who can't access or face difficulty in booking. All these systems will be streamlined within one week," the health minister added.

"We have given some relaxation to state governments. In the next few days, the walk-in system will be streamlined, a provision is in place for this," he further added.









