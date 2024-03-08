COVID-19 Vaccine: Covishield outperforms Covaxin in first-of-its-kind comparative study. Key things to know
The study, titled 'Immunogenicity of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines BBV152 (COVAXIN) and ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 (COVISHIELD) in seronegative and seropositive individuals in India: a multicentre, non-randomized observational study', compared the immune responses in users for Covishield v Covaxin
Researchers from the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) have in a study published in The Lancet Regional Health Southeast Asia on March 6, shared key insights into the effectiveness of Covishield and Covaxin — the two most used COVID-19 vaccines in India, the Hindustan Times reported.