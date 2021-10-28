Despite being administered to over 12 crore Indians, the country's first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine faces delays seeking World Health Organization (WHO) emergency approval. Bharat Biotech's Covaxin has begun the regulatory process for an Emergency Use Listing (EUL), but the company has continued to field a series of questions, clarification, and requests for additional data submission. As a result, the Covaxin beneficiaries have missed out on opportunities to travel in countries like the UK, the US, and others because of not getting WHO's nod.

With this, many wanting to travel abroad from India might have to wait longer. However, even if the delay in approval from the WHO, European Union, and the US, there are countries that have recognised the Covaxin Covid-19 vaccine.

Here is a list of 10 countries that have approved Bharat Biotech's Covaxin:

1. Mauritius: Indians who are fully vaccinated from Covaxin can travel to Mauritius, but only after 14 days of the second dose. Travellers should also have a negative Covid-19 PCR test result obtained 3-7 days before departing from India.

2. Oman: Indians who have taken Covaxin won't be required to serve 14-day quarantine any more. The country has also approved Covaxin. According to the Indian embassy in Oman, " All passengers from India who have received two doses of Covaxin at least 14 days before the estimated arrival date will now be able to travel to Oman without the requirement of quarantine. Previously, Indian travellers who had taken Covishield were only permitted to travel without quarantine to Oman.

3. Philippines: Indian travellers planning to go to Philippines need to be vaccinated at least after 14 days of taking the single or double shot of the Covaxin.

4. Nepal: The rules to travel to Nepal for Covaxin beneficiaries are also the same as the Philippines. Indian citizens need to show the Covid-19 vaccine certificate and the last dose of the vaccine must have been taken at least 14 days before entering the country.

5. Mexico: The country's health regulator Cofepris has also authorised the emergency use of Covaxin. In case, citizens show symptoms of coronavirus infection then they will undergo quarantine.

6. Iran: It is another country where Indians who took Covaxin vaccine can visit. The person need to undergo quarantine for 14 days if test reports are unavailable.

7. Sri Lanka: India's closest neighbour accepts both Covaxin and Covishield vaccines. However, unvaccinated travellers will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

8. Greece: Indians arriving in Greece need to show a Covid-19 vaccine certificate, a negative RT-PCR report of less than 72 hours, or a negative antigen test less than 48 hours old. No quarantine unless Covid symptoms are observed on arrival.

9. Estonia: Indian citizens who have taken Covaxin will be allowed to skip the testing and quarantine mandates. It was one of the first countries to recognise Covaxin.

10. Zimbabwe: Indian travellers need to show negative proof of valid RT-PCR test results. Besides. both Covishield and Covaxin Covid vaccines are approved by the African country.

