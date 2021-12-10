Amid the concern around the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation in Gujarat has started vaccination drive in the wedding venues. A team of health officials have started random checking of the vaccination certificate at various wedding venues. The district's health officials will be vaccinating the partially vaccinated people at the venues. A team of health officials reached various wedding venues like party plots and community halls on Thursday.

According to Dr Falgun Vaidya, who was among the team of doctors on Covid-19 duty said, "To complete the second dose coverage, we are checking certificates and vaccinating people here at the spot only. We have 70-80 urban healthcare centres. Prior to this vaccination drive, we collected all the data of weddings taking place in the town".

A beneficiary, Ghanshyam Patel, who took his jab at a wedding venue, appreciated the efforts of the health department and said that he had skipped taking his second dose because of long queues.

"I usually don't have much spare time to specially go for vaccination because of office hours. Now that I took I time for this wedding, I also got my second dose of the vaccine," he said.

According to mygov. in the portal, Gujarat has administered 8,38,88,942 doses of Covid-19 vaccines so far. Of which, 4,61,54,135 people have been administered with the first dose while 3,77,34,807 have been fully vaccinated.

Yesterday, Gujarat recorded 70 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of cases in the state to 8,27,943. The death toll due to the viral infection remained unchanged at 10,095 with no death due to the pandemic reported during the day. There are 459 active cases including eight patients who are on the ventilator as per the state's health bulletin.

