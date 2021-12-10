Covid-19 vaccine: This civic body vaccinating people at weddings

Yesterday, Gujarat recorded 70 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of cases in the state to 8,27,943. The death toll due to the viral infection remained unchanged at 10,095 with no death due to the pandemic reported during the day. There are 459 active cases including eight patients who are on the ventilator as per the state's health bulletin.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}