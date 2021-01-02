Covid-19 vaccine will be available in UP near Makar Sankranti: CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said Covid-19 vaccine in the state will be available close to Hindu festival ‘Makar Sankranti’ which will be celebrated on January 14.

The comments came amid the Centre holding dry run for Covid-19 vaccines across the country ahead of its mega vaccination drive.

"Dry run of COVID-19 vaccination is underway. On 5th January, dry run will be conducted across the state. I am confident that we will be able to bring vaccine around 'Makar Sankranti' and successfully defeat coronavirus," Yogi said at an event.

Adityanath was speaking while laying the foundation stone of Advocate's Building at the collectorate campus here on Saturday.

On Friday, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) recommended granting permission for restricted emergency use of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, paving the way for the roll-out of the first COVID-19 shot in the country in the next few days.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said that free coronavirus vaccines will be provided to 3 crore frontline workers in the first base of the mega vaccination drive in India.

"In first phase of COVID-19 Vaccination, free vaccine shall be provided across the nation to most prioritised beneficiaries that include 1 crore healthcare and 2 crore frontline workers," Vardhan wrote on Twitter.

He also said that details of how further 27 crore priority beneficiaries are to be vaccinated until July are being finalised.

Meanwhile, a total of 15 people died of Covid-19 and 871 tested positive for it in last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh, taking the death toll due to the disease in the state on Friday to 8,379 and total cases of infection to 5,86,751.

