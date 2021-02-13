Covid-19 vaccines are becoming important diplomatic currency

Covid-19 vaccines are becoming important diplomatic currency6 min read . 05:59 PM IST
India sends 50,000 doses to the Seychelles, seeking to blunt Chinese inroads in the Indian Ocean
When an Indian Navy aircraft landed in the archipelago nation of Seychelles last month, the country’s foreign minister and other senior officials lined up on the tarmac to welcome its precious cargo: 50,000 doses of Indian-made AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.
Two weeks earlier, the Indian Ocean island nation—total population, 98,000—received a separate shipment of 50,000 doses of the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine manufactured in China, which is seeking to make strategic inroads in a region long seen by India as part of its sphere of influence.
