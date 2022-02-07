Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In an attempt to effectively mitigate the Covid-19 crisis, a crucial part of this fight against the Covid-19 virus has been the administration of vaccines. Currently in India, vaccines such as COVAXIN, COVISHIELD and Sputnik vaccines are being administered to people, while several others have received the government approval. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sputnik Light: India has given regulatory approval to Russia's one-shot Sputnik Light Covid-19 vaccine after it authorized Russia's main vaccine - the two-dose Sputnik V - last year, the Russian Direct Investment Fund. Sputnik Light, the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine, can be used as a booster shot with other vaccines, RDIF said. Head of the fund Kirill Dmitriev called Sputnik Light in a statement "the solution to increase efficacy and duration of other vaccines, including against Omicron variant." RDIF struck deals with seven Indian pharmaceutical companies to make a total of 1 billion Sputnik doses both for export and for use in India. Sputnik vaccine is developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute.

: Manufactured by Bharat Biotech, indigenous vaccine COVAXIN is a whole-virion inactivated coronavirus vaccine which is also used to manufacture vaccines like influenza, rabies and hepatitis. Johnson & Johnson vaccine: Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya has given the Johnson & Johnson's single-dose Covid-19 vaccine Emergency Use approval in India. Mandaviya said this will further boost the country's collective fight against the novel coronavirus infection. It is interesting to note that the fact sheet for Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine has been revised by U.S. regulators to warn of the risk of a rare bleeding disorder. The FDA said that the adverse-event reports suggested an increased risk of immune thrombocytopenia during the 42 days following vaccination. Symptoms include bruising or excessive or unusual bleeding, according to the agency. The changes to the fact sheet include recommendations to vaccination providers about giving the J&J shot to people with existing medical conditions, including those who have a low level of platelets, a type of blood cell that helps stop bleeding.

: Manufactured by Bharat Biotech, indigenous vaccine COVAXIN is a whole-virion inactivated coronavirus vaccine which is also used to manufacture vaccines like influenza, rabies and hepatitis. Johnson & Johnson vaccine: Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya has given the Johnson & Johnson's single-dose Covid-19 vaccine Emergency Use approval in India. Mandaviya said this will further boost the country's collective fight against the novel coronavirus infection. It is interesting to note that the fact sheet for Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine has been revised by U.S. regulators to warn of the risk of a rare bleeding disorder. The FDA said that the adverse-event reports suggested an increased risk of immune thrombocytopenia during the 42 days following vaccination. Symptoms include bruising or excessive or unusual bleeding, according to the agency. The changes to the fact sheet include recommendations to vaccination providers about giving the J&J shot to people with existing medical conditions, including those who have a low level of platelets, a type of blood cell that helps stop bleeding.

