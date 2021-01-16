COVID-19 vaccination Day 1: 'Tremendous relief', says health minister

India earlier granted emergency use authorisation for two ingenious coronavirus vaccine — Covishield by Serum Institute of India and Covaxin by Bharat Biotech. Reassuring people that emergency use authorisation was given to the two 'made in India' vaccines only after scientists were convinced of their safety and effectiveness, Modi said "the vaccines will ensure a decisive victory for the country over the coronavirus pandemic."“Dawaai bhi, kadaai bhi," Modi said, asking people to guard against complacency and follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.