Covid-19 vaccines reduce hospital admissions, mortality: ICMR study

The study, yet to be peer reviewed, also conducted a genomic analysis of covid-19 positive cases who had taken one or two does vaccine. This study indicated that majority of the clinical cases in the breakthrough were infected with the Delta variant. “At least 9.9% cases required hospitalization while fatality was observed in only 0.4% cases. This clearly suggests that the vaccination does provide reduction in hospital admission and mortality," the authors said.

