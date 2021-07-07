Covid-19 variants of concern spread to 174 districts, says Health Ministry

OPEN APP
Variants of Concern of non coronavirus have been discovered across 174 districts in 35 states and union territories of India, informed Union health ministry. The ministry further informed that Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab, Telangana, West Bengal and Gujarat showed the highest number of such cases.

According to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), The Variants of Concern, or VOC, detected by the in community samples are Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta. The mutant B.1.617.2.1 (AY.1), commonly known as Delta Plus variant, is a form of the Delta variant with an additional mutation.

The B.1.617 lineage, or the Delta first observed in Maharashtra, was associated with the unusual rise observed in several districts of the state. It is now found in many states in India, the health ministry said.

INSACOG is a national multi-agency consortium of Genome Sequencing Laboratories (RGSLs) laboratories.

(With PTI inputs)

A health worker conducts a swab test for the Covid-19 disease at a public health centre on the outskirts of Bangalore.

