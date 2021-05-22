As the second wave of coronavirus rages across the country, the central government on Thursday issued new "easy to follow" guidelines regarding Covid-appropriate behaviour. Explaining the possible routes the virus may take to infect a person, the document highlights the important role of masks, distance, sanitation and ventilation.

The guideline by the principal scientific adviser to the government stated that aerosols from a Covid-19 infected person can travel in the air up to 10 metres, which is around 32 feet. However, the earlier guidelines advise to maintain a distance of around six feet.

Here is what experts say about keeping a safe distance:

Dr Ved Chaturvedi (Lt General) of Delhi's Gangaram Hospital said that a distance of 10 metres is advisable but most of the Covid-19 infections spread through droplets in the vicinity, and not through aerosols which are found to travel up to 10 metres, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

"The finding that the virus can travel up to 10 metres has also been supported by The Lancet. But maintaining 'do gaj ki duri' is crucial as most cases are found in the close proximity of an infected person through droplets which spread when a person is speaking,'' he said in an interview with All India Radio.

''But many people have said that they have not gone outside and not come in close contact with anyone, but still got the infection. So, the virus can remain suspended in the air and can infect another. If an infected person coughs, sings, laughs, talks loudly, infected aerosols can move in the direction of the wind," Dr Chaturvedi added.

The government guidelines particularly highlights how well-ventilated spaces can dilute the risk of transmission from one infected person to the other due to aerosol and droplets.

Indian Council of Medical Research chief Dr Balram Bhargava recently stated studies pointing out that microdroplets can remain in the air for atleast 2-3 hours. "First, it was found that the virus transmits through droplets. Now it has been found that there are microdroplets that can remain suspended in the air for at least 2-3 hours. For droplets, we recommend a distance of six feet. For micro-droplets, we recommend good ventilation so that these can be dispersed," Dr Bhargava said.

However, wearing masks as advised can provide protection at any distance, experts have said.

The recent government advisory “Stop the Transmission, Crush the Pandemic - Masks, distance, sanitation and ventilation to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2 virus" highlights the important role well-ventilated spaces play in diluting the viral load of infected air in poorly ventilated houses, offices etc.

(With inputs from Hindustan Times)

