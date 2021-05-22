Virus can travel up to 10 metres. What experts say about keeping safe distance

Indian Council of Medical Research chief Dr Balram Bhargava recently stated studies pointing out that microdroplets can remain in the air for atleast 2-3 hours. "First, it was found that the virus transmits through droplets. Now it has been found that there are microdroplets that can remain suspended in the air for at least 2-3 hours. For droplets, we recommend a distance of six feet. For micro-droplets, we recommend good ventilation so that these can be dispersed," Dr Bhargava said.