COVID-19 virus impressively ages the T-cells: Expert

With several countries started imposing precautionary measure to control the spread of COVID-19 virus, immunologists are currently discussing if COVID-19 infections weaken the immune system in the long term.
Sharing the insights, John Hopkins 2022 Kavli Fellow Anthony J Leonardi said COVID-19 virus impressively ages the T cells.
He shared the immunologists are currently getting findings which suggests that this ageing of the immune system in children after corona infection is much more advanced than one would expect.
He also shared the old tweets of 2020, where he had said that COVID-19 virus scales with the 'age' of your cells, and it ages them.
Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya made negative RT-PCR report mandatory for flyers from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from January 1, 2023.
Mandaviya added that the passengers from China, 5 other places will have to upload negative COVID-19 report on air suvidha portal before travel.
India recorded 268 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 3,552 on Thursday. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,77,915).
The death toll stands at 5,30,698 with two fatalities with one reconciled by Kerala and one death reported from Maharashtra in the last 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.11 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.17 per cent, the ministry said.
