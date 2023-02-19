New Delhi: Covid-19 was milder in children than in adults, with a third of kids being asymptomatic, a research paper published by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said. This pattern was consistent over the three waves of pandemic, stated the paper published in the latest issue of the Indian Journal of Paediatrics.

The study was conducted on 1,244 paediatric covid-19 patients in the age group of 0-18 years admitted in 42 hospitals across India.

Nearly 40% of the children were admitted to hospital during the first wave, 48.8% in the second wave, and 17.3% in the third wave. As many as 68.6% children were symptomatic at admission, with fever being the most common symptom. Diarrhoea, rash and neurological symptoms were also noted. At least one comorbidity was present in 21% children.

Scientists noted that mortality in covid-19 paediatric patients during hospital stay was 6.2%.

“Such a figure is considerably lower than what was reported among hospitalised adult covid-19 patients in India and abroad. About 33.2% participants in the study were asymptomatic, especially the neonates," stated the study.

“The present study is a reflection of what happened to children during the three waves of the covid-19 pandemic in India. Most of the children showed very mild symptoms like fever or rashes than adults. As far as biological reasons are concerned, children handle viral infections very well than adults. Therefore, children should be taught respiratory hygiene practice because if they get infected, they can infect their parents or elderly people," said Dr Samiran Panda, authors of the study.

“But more children in the under-5 group were admitted to the hospital during the third wave. This increase in the proportion of children under age group of 5 years coincided with factors such as the unvaccinated status of the young, the reopening of schools, etc. However, those children who had pre-existing disease showed severity of covid infection," he said.

“We observed comorbidities in only 21% of the present pediatric cohort. The proportion of children admitted with comorbidities and mortality across the three waves was not significantly different, though a significant shift in age towards the under-5 group was observed at the time of the third wave.

Besides, malnutrition was also shown as one the possible factor linked to covid-19 severity.