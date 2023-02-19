‘Covid-19 was milder in kids than adults’
The study was conducted on 1,244 paediatric covid-19 patients in the age group of 0-18 years admitted in 42 hospitals across India.
New Delhi: Covid-19 was milder in children than in adults, with a third of kids being asymptomatic, a research paper published by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said. This pattern was consistent over the three waves of pandemic, stated the paper published in the latest issue of the Indian Journal of Paediatrics.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×