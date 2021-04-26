Covid-19: Week-long curfew imposed in Uttarakhand's Dehradun from today

Covid-19: Week-long curfew imposed in Uttarakhand's Dehradun from today1 min read . 06:32 AM IST
Dehradun reported 1,670 new coronavirus cases on Sunday
Dehradun: The district authorities here imposed a week-long curfew from today evening to tackle the surge in coronavirus cases, news agency PTI reported.
The curfew will begin at 7 pm today and go on till 5 am on May 3, an order issued by Dehradun DM Ashish Kumar Shrivastava said.
The order applies to the whole of the district, including the Rishikesh Municipal Corporation area, Garhi Cantt and Clement Town.
India is witnessing an unprecedented rise in coronavirus cases and the second wave of pandemic has gripped the country. The country reported 3,49,691 new COVID-19 cases, 2,767 deaths and 2,17,113 discharges on Sunday, taking the total cases tally to 1,69,60,172. There are 26,82,751 active cases in India currently.
Coronavirus cases have gone up sharply in Uttarakhand over the past a few days with Dehradun accounting for the maximum number of infections.
With 1,670 cases, Dehradun led the COVID tally in the state on Sunday too.
