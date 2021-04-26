Covid-19: Week-long curfew imposed in Uttarakhand's Dehradun from today

Movement of private vehicles will remain completely banned during the period.

Ration shops and those selling vegetables, fruits and dairy products will be open till 4 pm, the order said.

As per the order, medicine shops, filling stations and LPG agencies will remain open throughout the day.

India is witnessing an unprecedented rise in coronavirus cases and the second wave of pandemic has gripped the country. The country reported 3,49,691 new COVID-19 cases, 2,767 deaths and 2,17,113 discharges on Sunday, taking the total cases tally to 1,69,60,172. There are 26,82,751 active cases in India currently.