NEW DELHI : The Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal has decided to cancel the Students' Week programme scheduled to be held at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata amid a rising number of coronavirus cases in the state.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was likely to attend the Students' Week programme —scheduled to be held between January 1 and 7 at Netaji Indoor Stadium—on Monday on January 3, news agency ANI reported.

Senior officials and ministers are likely to hold a presser regarding the Students' Week today afternoon.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal health ministry in a bulletin reported 4,512 new coronavirus cases taking the total active cases in the state to 13,300.

The bulletin further reported the death of nine more people due to the deadly infection in the last 24 hours. Kolkata recorded maximum 6,442 cases followed by North 24 Parganas with 2,039, the bulletin added.

West Bengal has logged 20 Omicron cases.

Separately, India today saw a single-day rise of 27,553 new coronavirus cases while the Omicron infection tally reached 1,525, the Union Health Ministry said in a health bulletin at 8 am.

Of the 1,525 patients infected with the Omicron variant of the virus so far, 560 have either recuperated or migrated, the ministry added.

The daily active case count rose to 18,020 while 284 deaths were recorded due to Covid-19 in a day. The fresh cases raised India's tally of Covid-19 cases to 34,889,132, while the active cases increased to 1,22,801, according to the latest data.

