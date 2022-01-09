NEW DELHI : West Bengal health department on Sunday reported an all-time high of 24,287 new cases of Covid-19 infections, the highest since the first wave of infections hit the country in 2020.

The state today recorded nearly 5,485 more coronavirus cases than the previous day. With today's count, the state's tally rose to 17,55,046. Currently, the active cases in the state stand at 78,111.

Kolkata registered the highest number of new cases at 8,712 compared to 7,337 cases on Saturday. The state's positivity rate stands at 33.89%, while Kolkata's positivity rate stands at 41.93%

The North 24 Parganas with several of Kolkata's sattelite towns including Salt Lake and its infotech and commercial hub accounting for 5,053 cases against the previous day's 3,286 cases. Other districts also reported a large number of infections during the day including Howrah (1,742) and Hooghly (1,276), near Kolkata.

Since Saturday, 8,213 recoveries were reported in Bengal, though the discharge rate further slipped to 94.42%. The number of active cases, however, increased by another 16,056 to 78,111.

Meanwhile, with the administration of more than 89 lakh (89,28,316) covid-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 151.57 Cr (1,51,57,60,645) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

The country also saw a single-day rise of 1,59,632 new coronavirus cases, raising the tally to 3,53,68,372, which includes 3,071 cases of Omicron variant reported across 27 states and union territories so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Of the 3,623 cases of Omicron variant, 1,409 have recovered or migrated, according to the data updated by the ministry at 8 am.

A total of 1,59,632 new coronavirus infections were reported in a day, the highest in around 222 days. The active Covid cases have increased to 5,90,611 the highest in around 187 days, according to the data.

The death toll has climbed to 4,83,790 with 327 fresh fatalities, it stated.

The weekly positivity rate is at 6.77%, while the daily positivity rate is at 10.21%.

