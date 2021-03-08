Covid-19: Western Railways collects 8.83 lakh in fine in March 1st week

Earlier, the Western Railways, in a joint effort with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), collected a total fine of ₹5.97 lakh during February. As per a statement, 3,819 people were fined after they were caught without face masks in public spaces. With 430 fines, the highest number of cases were reported on February 26, resulting in a collection of ₹75,200 in fines.