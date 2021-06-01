The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday shared the directions for use of its 2DG (2-deoxy-D-glucose) drug in coronavirus patients. It said the medicine can be given to Covid patients under the care and prescription of doctors. 2-DG drug has been developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences, a lab of the DRDO.

Also Read | Test the hypothesis of Sars-CoV-2’s lab origin

Four directions for use of 2DG

The 2DG is approved for Emergency use as adjunct therapy to the standard of care in the treatment of Covid patients in the hospital settings.

2DG should be prescribed as early as possible by doctors for moderate to severe Covid patients for maximum duration up to 10 days.

Uncontrolled diabetes, severe cardiac problem, ARDS (Acute respiratory distress syndrome), severe hepatic and renal impairment patients have not been studied yet with 2DG, hence caution should be exercised.

2DG should not be given to pregnant and lactating women and patients below 18 years.

The 2DG medicine can be given to Covid-19 patients under the care and prescription of doctors. Directions for usage of this drug for Covid-19 patients as per DCGI approval are attached here for reference. For all queries regarding #2DG, please write to 2DG@drreddys.com pic.twitter.com/x19ayBoToG — DRDO (@DRDO_India) June 1, 2021

The DRDO also said that patients and attendants are advised to request their hospital to contact Dr Reddy's lab for medicine supply.

On May 17, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan released first batch of the medicine.

Reports say that clinical trial results have shown that this molecule helps in faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence.

On May 28, Dr Reddy’s announced that it has fixed the price of the drug at ₹990 per sachet. However, to the central and state government hospitals, the drug would be provided at a discounted price.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.