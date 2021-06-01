Covid-19: When DRDO's 2DG drug can be used. Directions1 min read . Updated: 01 Jun 2021, 01:43 PM IST
- 2-DG drug has been developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences, a lab of the DRDO
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday shared the directions for use of its 2DG (2-deoxy-D-glucose) drug in coronavirus patients. It said the medicine can be given to Covid patients under the care and prescription of doctors. 2-DG drug has been developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences, a lab of the DRDO.
Also Read | Test the hypothesis of Sars-CoV-2’s lab origin
Four directions for use of 2DG
The DRDO also said that patients and attendants are advised to request their hospital to contact Dr Reddy's lab for medicine supply.
On May 17, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan released first batch of the medicine.
Reports say that clinical trial results have shown that this molecule helps in faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence.
On May 28, Dr Reddy’s announced that it has fixed the price of the drug at ₹990 per sachet. However, to the central and state government hospitals, the drug would be provided at a discounted price.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!