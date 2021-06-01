OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19: When DRDO's 2DG drug can be used. Directions

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday shared the directions for use of its 2DG (2-deoxy-D-glucose) drug in coronavirus patients. It said the medicine can be given to Covid patients under the care and prescription of doctors. 2-DG drug has been developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences, a lab of the DRDO.

Also Read | Test the hypothesis of Sars-CoV-2’s lab origin

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Four directions for use of 2DG

  • The 2DG is approved for Emergency use as adjunct therapy to the standard of care in the treatment of Covid patients in the hospital settings.
  • 2DG should be prescribed as early as possible by doctors for moderate to severe Covid patients for maximum duration up to 10 days.
  • Uncontrolled diabetes, severe cardiac problem, ARDS (Acute respiratory distress syndrome), severe hepatic and renal impairment patients have not been studied yet with 2DG, hence caution should be exercised.
  • 2DG should not be given to pregnant and lactating women and patients below 18 years.

The DRDO also said that patients and attendants are advised to request their hospital to contact Dr Reddy's lab for medicine supply.

On May 17, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan released first batch of the medicine.

Reports say that clinical trial results have shown that this molecule helps in faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence.

On May 28, Dr Reddy’s announced that it has fixed the price of the drug at 990 per sachet. However, to the central and state government hospitals, the drug would be provided at a discounted price.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout