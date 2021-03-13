Sustained economic growth is key to India's future said NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Saturday adding that investment and sustained economic growth are critical for security reasons. He also said that Covid-19 will likely reverse the trend of poverty alleviation.

Kant was speaking at the inaugural event of Militaria@Jaipur-2021.

During the keynote address, he said, "as a fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic radical reforms were ushered in across a range of sectors and asserted that India has had the sharpest recovery among the major economies."

He further said: Economic Growth is expected to rebound about 5.5% after (-)3.5% in 2020 which has been the worst since post-World War. Pushing India towards a high growth trajectory was a key challenge. The private sector needs to be brought in at the heart of India's economic growth.

"India's economy has witnessed a substantial transformation over 30 years since 1991 with an average annual growth of 6.5%," the NITI Aayog CEO said adding, "sustained economic growth is key to India's future. Investment and sustained economic growth are critical for security reasons."

Kant further said COVID-19 will likely reverse the trend of poverty alleviation.

"Global debt is at unprecedented levels. What was at about 300 per cent is now at around 370 per cent. Global trade decline is estimated at seven per cent in 2020. China is the only major economy in the world to see positive GDP growth in 2020. Its share in global GDP will rise even further," he said.

Speaking about the growing Indian manufacturing sector, Kant said: Size and scale need to be brought to the manufacturing sector for India to penetrate global markets. Self-reliant India is not about protectionism. It is about penetrating global markets. There is a need to understand that sunrise sectors will lead India's growth in the coming decades and it is important to start now.

Throughout the day numerous sessions with eminent speakers were held. The closing address was delivered by former Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Madhvendra Singh.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via