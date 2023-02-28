Covid-19 will mutate to overcome vaccine immunity, warns former WHO chief scientist
- There is a risk that the virus will mutate in a way that it can overcome the vaccine induced immunity: Soumya Swaminathan
Coronavirus infection and its effects on human survival is diverse. While evading the infection has been the sole priority of humankind since the pandemic broke out in 2019, causing a two-three year long lockdown, the concern now remains how to evade a virus that possibly can mutate its way out of vaccine immunity.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×