Home / News / India /  Covid-19: India registers nearly 2.5 lakh new cases in 24 hours, highest in 8 months

Covid-19: India registers nearly 2.5 lakh new cases in 24 hours, highest in 8 months

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a passenger for RT-PCR test amid a surge in new COVID-19 variant Omicron cases, at Jammu railway station, in Jammu
1 min read . 09:22 AM IST Livemint

  • The active cases comprise 3.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate decreased to 95.59 per cent, the ministry said

India added 2,47,417 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,63,17,927 according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

Of the total 5,488 cases of Omicron variant, 2,162 people have recovered or migrated so far.

Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 1,367 cases followed by Rajasthan at 792 ,Delhi 549, Karnataka 479 and Kerala 486.

The active cases have increased to 11,17,531, the highest in 216 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,85,035 with 380 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 3.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate decreased to 95.59 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 1,62,212 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 13.11 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 10.80 per cent, according to the ministry.

A total of 2,11,298 coronavirus infections were reported in a single day on May 26.

An increase of 1,33,873 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. 

As far as the COVID-19 vaccination status is concerned, the health ministry informed that 154.61 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

