Covid-19: India logs 913 new cases, active tally falls below 13,000

With 913 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 43,029,044 while the active cases dipped to 12,597, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The daily tally of new cases falls below the 1,000 mark after a period of 715 days and also the number of active cases falls below the 13,000 mark after a gap of 714 days.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}