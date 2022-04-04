Covid-19: India logs 913 new cases, active tally falls below 13,000

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Covid-19: The daily tally of new cases falls below the 1,000 mark after a period of 715 days and also the number of active cases falls below the 13,000 mark after a gap of 714 days
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
With 913 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 43,029,044 while the active cases dipped to 12,597, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The daily tally of new cases falls below the 1,000 mark after a period of 715 days and also the number of active cases falls below the 13,000 mark after a gap of 714 days.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
With 913 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 43,029,044 while the active cases dipped to 12,597, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The daily tally of new cases falls below the 1,000 mark after a period of 715 days and also the number of active cases falls below the 13,000 mark after a gap of 714 days.
The death toll climbed to 5,21,358 with 13 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The death toll climbed to 5,21,358 with 13 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A reduction of 416 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
A reduction of 416 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
India's COVID-19 tally had surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.
India's COVID-19 tally had surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.24 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.23 per cent, according to the Health Ministry.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.24 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.23 per cent, according to the Health Ministry.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,93,773, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,93,773, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.
The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 184.70crore.
The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!