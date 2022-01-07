Additionally, all routine inpatient admissions and all routine procedures/non-essential surgeries will be temporarily stopped till further orders, the AIIMS Hospital added. On the precipice of the third wave of Covid infections, a large number of doctors and paramedics in Delhi have tested positive for Covid-19. At least 50 doctors have tested Covid positive at AIIMS in Delhi while 26 have been diagnosed with the disease at the Safdarjung Hospital.

