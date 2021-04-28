The number of informal sector workers seeking to enrol for the marque contributory pension scheme has come to a standstill with around 4,000 people registering per month from January to March.

There was an average enrolment of 10,843 per month in the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana (PM-SYM) in FY21, compared to nearly 115,000 in FY20, according to labour ministry data reviewed by Mint.

The plunge came as workers in the unorganized sector faced job and income losses following the covid outbreak. People in the lower rung of the income category, a target audience of the PM-SYM, suffered more.

“The enrolment in FY21 was very low. Over 2.9 million people came on board within a year of the scheme being launched. However, the second year saw only 1.4 million informal workers registering. In 2020-21, the numbers are absolutely low. This may have a direct relation with what covid did to the poor in the country in the past one year," said a government official who declined to be named.

Only 130,120 people had enrolled for the scheme between 1 April 2020 and 31 March 2021, according to official data. Cumulatively, so far 4.49 million informal workers have been enrolled since it was rolled out in 2018.

The contributory pension scheme, billed as a key social security measure, caters to unorganized sector workers in the 18-40 age group and earning less than ₹15,000 per month. Under the scheme, a worker pays a monthly contribution between ₹55 and ₹200 and a matching contribution is offered by the government. The government has promised a ₹3,000 monthly pension once the workers are 60 years old.

An email query sent to the Union labour and employment ministry has remained unanswered.

PM-SYM has faltered because of negative disposable income, job loss, lack of visibility and duplicity with other schemes, argued experts and economists.

“For the targeted beneficiaries or those who are earning less than ₹15,000 a month, 2020-21 was a year of nightmare. It continues this year too as covid-19 surges again. The choice is between living and saving. Remember, the higher the unemployment, the lower the demand for contributory social security," said K.R. Shyam Sundar, a labour economist.

“The job and income loss due to covid-19 and its impact on the economy also contributed to this stagnation in new beneficiary registration," said Arup Mitra, a professor of economics at Delhi University.

There are multiple contributory social security schemes and this is also crowding the segment, Sundar said. When PM-SYM was rolled out, there was a strong buzz that Atal Pension Yojana (APY) may get merged in it, but that did not happen and the APY subscriber base has grown substantially.

“APY grew because its target audience is wider than PM-SYM and does not have a threshold of ₹15,000 income. APY is an older scheme and the finance ministry and Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority have promoted it. In contrast, PM-SYM suffered visibility despite being a good scheme," said Sundar.

“In a period of income crisis, unorganized sector workers look for value in a scheme and hesitate to go for multiple schemes with long lock-in periods. Instead of schemes of 20 or 25 years, schemes with a 10-year lock in or contribution will serve informal workers better. The pension income should also be inflation indexed, else monthly pension of ₹3,000 after 25 years means almost nothing," said Sundar.

