India's legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, who had tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks earlier, is doing better and the doctor said, all his parameters are stable, news agency ANI reported. Currently, Singh is at the ICU ward of the NHE block of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) hospital.

Prof. Ashok Kumar, Spokesperson, PGIMER, Chandigarh, said, "On the basis of all the medical parameters today, his condition has been observed better than yesterday."

"He's being monitored by our team," added Dr. Jagat Ram, Director at PGIMER.

The former Indian sprinter had tested positive for coronavirus two weeks ago and was in isolation at his home in Chandigarh before he was admitted to the ICU on Thursday. He is currently being monitored by a team of three doctors at PGIMER.

Earlier on Friday PM Narendra Modi spoke to Milkha Singh and expressed hope that the iconic former athlete will be back soon to "bless and inspire athletes, who will be participating in the Tokyo Olympics."

The legendary athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold-medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion. He still is the only Indian athlete to win Gold in the Asian and Commonwealth Championship. He was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honor, in recognition of his sporting achievements.

Last month, his son Jeev Milkha Singh told PTI, "He has been hospitalised. He was weak and not eating since yesterday, so we had to hospitalise him. Though his parameters seemed alright, we thought it is safer to have him admitted where he would be under supervision of senior doctors."

He further added, "He is under good care of doctors there. He is a strong man, always positive and will recover soon."

(With inputs from agencies)

