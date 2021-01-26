Covid-induced job, income losses to hit poverty alleviation, development: report

This follows a report from the International Labour Organization that had highlighted the magnitude of working hour and income loss around the world, in the wake of the pandemic, and urged countries to step up efforts to address the issue. The ILO report had said South Asia including India could see 4.9% loss in working hours in 2021 and this could mean millions of job losses – up to 31 million in worst case scenario. To be sure, ILO estimates unemployment by counting losses in working hours. The organisation had said that of the 255 million jobs lost worldwide in 2020, South Asia accounted for 80 million.

