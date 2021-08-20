In what is perhaps India’s longest ECMO battle against COVID-19, a Chennai man diagnosed with coronavirus and resultant lung complications spent about 109 days on ECMO (Extra Corporeal Membrane Oxygenation) and ventilator support and recovered without having to undergo a lung transplant, the city hospital which treated him said on Thursday.

Mudijja, a 56-year-old from Chennai stepped out of the hospital as a healthy man on 19 August, he became a living miracle, as none in the country has ever recovered without a lung transplant after spending more than 4 weeks with the support of ECMO

He tested positive for COVID-19 in April end and developed breathing difficulties early on before being referred to Rela Hospital. The CT scan taken a day prior to his admission at Rela Hospital recorded a CT score of 11/25, indicating moderate COVID-19 pneumonia.

“What an amazing outcome this is, for the patient and his family. ECMO, traditionally, has been used as an intermittent arrangement until Lung Transplantation however now this team has truly made it a life-saving procedure. Being able to offer it to our community, allows critical patients a better opportunity to survive and get back to their normal life." Prof Mohamed Rela, Chairman and Managing Director, Rela Hospital said, PTI reported.

With the 3rd wave around the corner and the public still unvaccinated, Prof Rela sees the ECMO machine as a critical tool the healthcare fraternity shall depend upon, for the treatment of other life-threatening illnesses as the uncertainty of the pandemic continues.

