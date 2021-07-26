Covid-positive mothers can breastfeed: Centre's new advisory. Details here

While talking about the precautions a COVID positive mother should take to protect her newborn, Dr Puri said, "A mother should continue to breastfeed the baby but is advised to keep the baby at a distance of six feet from her when she is not breastfeeding. A caregiver who is tested negative can also help in taking care of the newborn. Before breastfeeding the newborn, she should wash her hands, wear protective gear such as a mask or a face shield. She should also sanitize her surroundings frequently."

