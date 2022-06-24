Covid’s return forces firms to rework plans

During the two years of the pandemic, India Inc. had put a plug on hiring, but over the last three quarters, a recruitment frenzy has developed. Companies and recruiters told Mint that despite the rise in cases, hiring mandates will not get impacted. “There will not be any recalibration of hiring in the staffing business. The mandates continue and covid is now part of life," said Rituparna Chakraborty, co-founder and executive vice-president of TeamLease Services. According to rival ABC Consultants, firms have factored in covid-led delays unless the number of severe cases shoot up.

