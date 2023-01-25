'This' Covid vaccine's booster dose has best immune response, finds Lancet study3 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 05:39 PM IST
- The study found that a heterologous boost with Covishield after Covaxin prime offers the best immune response among the four combinations evaluated.
Covid-19 updates: The booster dose of Covishield vaccine, manufactured by Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd in India, has the best immune response to the emerging threats of a Covid infection, a study published in The Lancet Regional Health Southeast Asia journal has revealed.
