Covid-triggered Black Fungus has now been declared a notified disease in Haryana, state home minister Anil Vij informed on Saturday. Now Doctors will report to CMOs of the District of any black fungus case detected. "Post Graduate Institute Rohtak Senior Doctors will conduct a video conference with all Doctors of the State dealing Corona about its treatment," the home minister said.

Earlier this month, Niti Aayog's V K Paul said that the fungal infection was common among those Covid patients who are diabetic. He, however, said that it was not a big issue.

During a press conference, Paul said the fungal infection called mucormycosis was being found in Covid patients. He said the fungal is caused by a fungus named mucor found on wet surfaces. Paul said that it was happening to people who have diabetes. "It is very uncommon in those who are not diabetic. There is no big outbreak. Mucor attacks people with uncontrolled sugar," he said.

According to Paul, if a diabetes patient is taking immune suppressive medicines, steroids or has cancer then the impact of mucormycosis is more on that person. If these patients are exposed to wet surfaces, he said, then the chances of getting this disease increases.

So far, Haryana has recorded 6.75 lakh Covid cases over 6400 deaths. Currently, the state has nearly 1 lakh active cases.

Earlier today, Uttarakhand health secretary in-charge Pankaj Pandey said that one patient with black fungus was confirmed at Max Hospital in Dehradun, and three at different hospitals were showing symptoms of the disease. Pandey said that he has asked technical committee for recommendations for the prevention of black fungus.





Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.