Covishield and Covaxin safe for patients on blood thinners: ICMR chief

“We wanted to know whether the current vaccines are working on those on this UK strain or not. And we have had some international reports talking about some vaccines, working. Some vaccines working partially. We looked at the data of patients who were immunized with covaxin. We took out the extracted the serum and tested with the cultured virus in the laboratory. And we found that the neutralization of the UK strain was equivalent to the Indian strains that were circulating in India for the last eight or nine months," he said that this has very is a very reassuring news for us that the UK variant is big can be tackled by this vaccine. And although we are seeing more variants occurring in the world. At present, in India, this is the only variant that we have been able to isolate," said the ICMR chief.